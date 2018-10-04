Party affiliation:

Democrat

Kathy Wilder House District 111 Madison (part), Norridgewock and Solon

Residence:

Norridgewock

Social media accounts:

Facebook, Kathy Wilder for House District 111

Occupation:

Papermaker

Education:

Skowhegan HS; University of Maine ’03, BS construction management technology

Community Organizations:

Somerset Grange #18; Norridgewock Library Board of Trustees

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting dogs, hunting, fishing, canoeing, camping and gardening.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None listed

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

The most critical component of fighting the opiate crisis is expanding Medicaid. I will also support funds for law enforcement to work closer with MA and NH to stop the flow of drugs into Maine.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

In Augusta I’ll support legislation for better training standards and increased staffing at DHHS. We need more and better paid workers to protect children from abuse in Maine.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I’m opposed to proficiency-based diplomas until there’s been adequate time and resources for development. Including input and feedback from local educators in Norridgewock, Madison and Solon.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I support single payer health care for Maine residents. I believe that health care is a human right and that by having a government run program the burden will be lifted from small businesses.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. I believe it’s the Legislature’s job to find the funds needed to help seniors stay in their homes. Creating an additional tax on Maine workers isn’t the answer.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Today’s political climate is as toxic as it is destructive. In Augusta I will practice the art of politics by being professional, treating others with respect, and keeping an open mind.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I wear a black leather jacket and ride a yellow Harley Davidson on the back roads of Maine. It’s good for the mind and body. Kind of like yoga, only better.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

