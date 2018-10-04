Party affiliation:

Republican

Paul Brown House District 113 Farmington and New Sharon

Residence:

Farmington

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Masters in educational administration

Community Organizations:

WMCA; Care and Share Food Closet; Knights of Columbus

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Woodworking, duplicate bridge

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

General delivery, we need a broad discussion.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

General delivery, again a broad discussion to establish common ground.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Only if supported by staff and parents. Still open to debate and vote by school board.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Universal health care is a no-brainer, but finding the funding needs clarification.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Oppose strongly. There is no oversight to this new agency.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I believe that my approach supports listening to every source of information and then voting. Again, this is meant to find common ground

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

A retired school principal can learn something new. I did when I built my own house!

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

