The Whitefield Historical Society will hold its annual Day of Remembrance program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Whitefield Elementary School, 164 Grand Army Road.
Keyes Corner students Carolee Fields Withee, 1953 graduate, and Libby Chase Harmon, 1955 graduate, are co-chairwoman of this event. Withee will present this program about one-room schools where stories will be shared.
There will be photo displays, and, with luck, some movie excerpts. Sue McKeen and bakers will provide homemade refreshments.
For more information, call Harriet Vaughan, president of Whitefield Historical Society, at 549-7850.
