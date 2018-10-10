Portland set a new record high of 84 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, but the unusually warm fall weather is not expected to last.

Temperatures eclipsed 80 degrees in several southern Maine communities, including some coastal towns. Augusta also set a new record high Wednesday of 83 degrees.

Portland’s high topped the old record of 81 degrees that was set on Oct. 10, 2011.

October 10 also has the distinction of being the earliest date of measurable snowfall recorded in Portland. That was in 1979.

Despite the warm temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, cold air was expected to move in Wednesday evening, followed by several days of more seasonally appropriate temperatures in the 50s during the day and high 30s or low 40s at night.

