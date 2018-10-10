MADISON — The Raise the Roof Fundraiser is scheduled form 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Lakewood Golf Course Clubhouse, U.S. Route 201.

The Al Corey Band will perform, this will be their first performance at the Club House since performing there in the 1940s and 1950s. The Club House was opened on July 3,1926, as part of the Lakewood Theater complex and has been hosting musical groups through out the decades.

The evening will feature music, refreshments, raffles and a cash bar.

Proceeds from the event will be used for a new club house roof.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets, stop by the club house or visit m.bpt.me/event/3463178.

