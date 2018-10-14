IN BENTON, Saturday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at Averill Mobile Home Park.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Goodrich Road. An arrest was made.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:38 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

8:07 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

11:38 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Middle Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 2:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 3:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

3:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairfield Street.

5:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

6:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sawtelle Road.

9:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Livingston Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 2:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:22 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:25 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:38 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.

11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

12:24 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Violette Avenue.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street. An arrest was made.

3:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:54 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Wilson Street.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:12 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:15 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

9:55 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

10:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

11:29 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

5:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:44 p.m., Bruce W. Keezer, 54, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 4:12 a.m., Janice Lee Martinez, 51, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:16 p.m., Erika D. Marchetti, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

5:15 p.m., Laura Mae Anderson, 53, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:14 a.m., Andrew P. Tremblay, 22, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:15 p.m., Jody A. Giguere, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Saturday at 1:20 p.m., Chad McDougal, 26, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

11:18 p.m., Brandon L. Spielberg, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 1:22 a.m., Kenneth B. Pritchett, 33, of Versailles, Missouri, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

