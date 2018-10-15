As a teacher, Dawn Castner has seen the growing pressures young families are facing. That is why she is running for state representative to represent China, Benton, Albion and Unity.

Dawn Caster believes in accessible, affordable health care and will act in your best interest to support health care legislation so families won’t be one illness away from financial devastation. She’s a dedicated, hard-working teacher who knows what education means for our future.

Her opponent, Tim Theriault, doesn’t seem to vote with his constituents’ well-being in mind. He voted against Medicaid expansion (L.D. 873) and to stop the practice of lunch shaming at our schools (L.D.1684).

We need new representation who listens to the needs of local people instead of blindly following the party line. Please vote for Castner in November.

Jeanne Marquis

China

