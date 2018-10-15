I strongly support Steve Ball in his run for the Maine House of Representatives in District 80.

Steve is a Maine native and my neighbor in Windsor. I have really gotten to know him as he campaigned this summer. His nearly 28 years in the Army are an example of his willingness to serve his country. His service on the Windsor budget committee shows his desire to serve his community. His time teaching and coaching at Erskine Academy and Thomas College demonstrates his commitment to the future. He will bring his leadership experience and Maine common sense to the Legislature. He will be more focused on getting the job done for affordable health care, economic development and job creation than he is on who gets the credit or on scoring partisan points.

I hope residents in Windsor, Vassalboro, Somerville and part of Augusta will join me in voting for Steve.

Kathy Kellison

Windsor

