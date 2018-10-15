WINTHROP — The Bailey Public Library will host historian and author Chris Myers Asch at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 39 Bowdoin St. The free event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum and is sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

Asch will read from and discuss his new book “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital,” which tells the story of race and democracy in our nation’s capital.

Asch highlights the history of local activism in Washington, D.C., and traces D.C.’s transformations from a sparsely inhabited plantation society into a diverse metropolis, from a center of the slave trade to the nation’s first black-majority city, according to a news release from the library.

Asch moved to Maine in 2013 from his hometown of Washington, D.C., when his wife became rabbi of Temple Beth El in Augusta.

He co-founded the Sunflower County Freedom Project in 1998, the U.S. Public Service Academy initiative in 2006, and the Capital Area New Mainers Project in 2017. Asch teaches history at Colby College, and his new book was released through The University of North Carolina Press.

He and his wife, Erica, have three children and live in Hallowell.

For more information, visit baileylibrary.org or call 377-8673.

