The second annual Share The Road With Carol memorial bike ride took place Sept. 29 in Windsor and Whitefield. Thirty-nine riders supported by 22 volunteers turned out to commemorate Dr. Carol Eckert of Windsor and promote bicycle safety. Eckert died on Oct. 13, 2016, after being struck by a pickup truck while bicycling in her home town in Windsor.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Quirion's goal leads Winslow girls soccer past MCI
-
New England Patriots
Commentary: Patriots needed every last play to get past high-flying Kansas City
-
Maine Crime
Two Newport men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute heroin in central Maine
-
Sports
Monday's major league notebook: Braves give manager a two-year contract
-
Varsity Maine
High school football notes: Even after rivalry loss, confidence high for Gardiner