Riders gather at the Windsor town office at the start of the ride. Share The Road With Carol is a memorial bike ride in Windsor and Whitefield held to honor the memory of Jeffrey Frankel's late wife, Carol Eckert, M.D., and to promote the cause of bicycle safety. Photo courtesy of Share The Road With Carol

Joseph Lacroix, of Windsor, leads the way up Main Street in Coopers Mills near the Sheepscot Valley Health Center. Share The Road With Carol is a memorial bike ride in Windsor and Whitefield held to honor the memory of Jeffrey Frankel's late wife, Carol Eckert, M.D., and to promote the cause of bicycle safety. Photo courtesy of Share The Road With Carol