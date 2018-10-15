The second annual Share The Road With Carol memorial bike ride took place Sept. 29 in Windsor and Whitefield. Thirty-nine riders supported by 22 volunteers turned out to commemorate Dr. Carol Eckert of Windsor and promote bicycle safety. Eckert died on Oct. 13, 2016, after being struck by a pickup truck while bicycling in her home town in Windsor.

Riders gather at the Windsor town office at the start of the ride. Share The Road With Carol is a memorial bike ride in Windsor and Whitefield held to honor the memory of Jeffrey Frankel's late wife, Carol Eckert, M.D., and to promote the cause of bicycle safety. Photo courtesy of Share The Road With Carol
Joseph Lacroix, of Windsor, leads the way up Main Street in Coopers Mills near the Sheepscot Valley Health Center. Share The Road With Carol is a memorial bike ride in Windsor and Whitefield held to honor the memory of Jeffrey Frankel's late wife, Carol Eckert, M.D., and to promote the cause of bicycle safety. Photo courtesy of Share The Road With Carol
