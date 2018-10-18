“Off The Wall” Halloween Variety Show will be performed at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., in Gardiner. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show.

The show will feature the duo of Jason Tardy and Steve Corning. Mixing circus arts, improvisation, special effects, audience participation and comedy, this show is for the whole family.

World-renowned jugglers and comedians Tardy and Corning have performed all across the U.S. and beyond, with highlights including Disney Cruise Lines, the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, and the White House in Washington, D.C. Now they are combining their talents to create Off The Wall. Featuring fast paced juggling routines, off-the-cuff comedy, escape wizardry, dangerous props, and insane stunts, this show is non-stop entertainment for the entire family, according to a news release from the center.

Tickets will cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. Tickets are available between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office or call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

