A 24-year-old homeless man was treated for non-life threatening injuries after he was assaulted and stabbed Tuesday morning near Thomas Knight Park in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood, according to police.

The victim, whom police did not identify, suffered several cuts from a knife and was treated and released from Maine Medical Center in Portland that day.

Seth Knox Photo courtesy of South Portland Police Department

Police on Thursday arrested Seth Knox, a 40-year-old man also identified as homeless, and charged him with aggravated assault and criminal threatening. Police said Knox “threatened, assaulted, restrained, and cut” the victim during a dispute over personal property. Both men had been camping near Ocean Street, just off the footpath exit of the Casco Bay Bridge on the South Portland side, police said.

The arrest followed a second report by the victim that Knox was allegedly threatening him. Police said Knox was carrying a knife believed to be the weapon used in Tuesday’s assault.

Knox was due to appear in court on Friday afternoon. He was being held Friday night at the Cumberland County Jail on $1,000 bail.

