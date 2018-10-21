Lawrence (Skip) and Doreen (Pelham) Lee of Winslow celebrated their 40th Anniversary on Saturday, September 22, 2018 with a surprise dinner party at Heritage House in Skowhegan, hosted by his sister and brother-in-law Pam and Bob Wallace.

They were united in marriage in Winslow on September 22, 1978. They are the parents of 8 children: Wanda Ackerson of Newport, Rodney Lee of Lucedale, MS, Roger Lee of Phoenix, AZ, Rex Lee of Greenville, Adam Lemieux of Winslow, James Lemieux of Pittsfield, Sarah Watson of Vassalboro, and the Late Randall Lee. They also have eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Share

< Previous

Next >