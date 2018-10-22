Police evacuated 1,900 people from the State Theatre in Portland late Sunday night after a man was injured during a Dirty Heads concert.

Portland police were called to the theater on Congress Street around 11 p.m. after a man received non-life threatening injuries, police told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ). The man was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police have not said how the man was injured and have not released his identity.

The show featuring Dirty Heads with Jukebox the Ghost and Just Loud was nearly sold out, according to a State Theatre Facebook post. The all-ages show began at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

