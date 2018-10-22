Route 302 in Windham was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a serious crash involving multiple cars.
The heavily traveled road was closed at the Westbrook-Windham line shortly before 7:30 a.m. and reopened to traffic just before 9:30 a.m. Detours were set up at the Westbrook line and at Pope Road and Route 302, according to Cumberland County emergency dispatchers.
