A production company that films “Food Paradise” for the Travel Channel was in Portland last week to visit Salvage BBQ and The Thirsty Pig.

The focus of the show is unknown – although Jay Villani, owner of Salvage at 919 Congress St., says he thinks it’s a meat-centric episode. A spokesperson for the Travel Channel did not return a request for more information.

The Thirsty Pig is known for its homemade sausages, so it makes sense the show would focus on meats.

Allison Stevens, owner of The Thirsty Pig at 37 Exchange St., said producers asked her not to discuss any details with local media.

