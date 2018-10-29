Square dance callers from across the country attended the 2018 Northeast Square Dance Callers School Oct. 4-8 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. This year’s class was the largest ever held with 37 students from the six New England states — many from as far away as Michigan and Minnesota and many states in between. The student callers ranged from brand new (having never picked up a microphone before) to those with more than a few years of calling, according to a news release from Bob Brown.

The instructors for the school were Ken Ritucci, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, Ed Foote of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Randy Dougherty, of Mesa, Arizona, Todd Fellegy, of Meriden, Connecticut, Ben Rubright, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and voice coach Lisa Lincoln, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. There also were two teachers’ assistants Bill Ackerman, from Massachusetts, and Wendy Vandermeulen, of St. Albert, Ontario, Canada.

Five callers from Maine, from left, to right included caller Bob Brown and his partner Cindy Fairfield, of Newport; caller Al Hipkin, of Brunswick; caller Denise Carbonelle and her husband, Ken Carbonelle, of Sanford; caller Mike Dusoe, his son Mitchell Dusoe, his son who is also a caller, Mikey Dusoe, and his wife Melissa Dusoe, of Chelsea. Photo courtesy of Bob Brown Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Some of the topics covered were formation awareness, creative choreography, smooth dancing and successful resolution of squares, to mention a few.

The five callers from Maine included Caller Bob Brown and his partner Cindy Fairfield, of Newport; caller Al Hipkin, of Brunswick; caller Denise Carbonelle and her husband, Ken Carbonelle, of Sanford; caller Mike Dusoe, sons Mitchell Dusoe, and caller Mikey Dusoe, and his wife Melissa Dusoe, of Chelsea.

For more information, call Brown at 447-0094 or Fairfield at 631-8816.

Share

< Previous

Next >