A judge sentenced a Lyman man to jail time for his role in a boat crash on Wadleigh Pond in 2017.

A jury found Matthew Campbell, 43, guilty in September of four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. On Wednesday, York County District Court Judge Daniel Driscoll sentenced Campbell to four years with all but four months suspended. He will also be subject to two years of probation.

During the trial, the prosecutor told the jury that Campbell was driving a pontoon boat on the pond in Lyman on July 8, 2017. Just before midnight, Campbell struck another boat, injuring four occupants. He had not displayed any lights on the pontoon boat. The injured people were treated at a hospital and released. The Maine Warden Service investigated the crash. Campbell was taken into custody after the jury reached its verdict.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: