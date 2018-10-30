Beatles For Sale, a Beatles tribute band from Massachusetts, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Orion Performing Arts Center, Mt. Ararat Middle School, 66 Republic Ave. in Topsham.

The show is all-new, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “White Album,” with a line-up of four musicians. The band is an award-winning Beatles tribute band committed to re-creating the sounds of the Beatles live, in concert.

Beatles For Sale Photo attached courtesy of Beatles For Sale

The band has been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 2007 with a repertoire that consists of more than 150 songs from the Beatle catalogue. This band of musicians was drawn together by their love of Beatles music and the desire to keep the music alive, bringing it to a whole new generation of Beatles fans.

Band members are: Joe Budroe, bass, vocals; Steve Caisse, guitars, vocals; Mike “Mingo” Christian, drums, vocals; and Dan Kirouac, keyboards, acoustic guitar, vocals.

Advance tickets cost $17, or at the door for $20 for adults or $17 for students younger than 21.

For more information, visit www.orionperformingartscenter.org, or contact Coordinator Judy Lloyd at [email protected] or 729-2950, ext7.

