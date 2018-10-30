Ukulele Russ will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Russ plays the axe (or, as he refers to the diminutive instrument, the hatchet) and he does some innovative stuff with a loop pedal and a bass ukulele that he secures to a stand with DeWalt clamps.

Ukulele Russ
Ukulele Russ Contributed photo
Also, he’s an engaging storyteller.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 youth or at the door for $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for youth.

Tickets are available between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office, by phone at 582-7144 or online at johnsonhall.org.

