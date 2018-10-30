Novel Jazz will perform songs from the Great American Songbook from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, to Skidompha Public Library, 184 Main St. in Damariscotta.

The band’s performances at the library began with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. The acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating around the performance space, make it a superior place to see and hear jazz, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere. It was while performing at the library that the band decided to forge deeper into the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, which they continue to this day.

Novel Jazz trombonist Barney Balch began visiting the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to work in their Ellington collection, digging out gems of these musical icons and performing them in summertime concerts. To liven things up during the cold winter months, the band broadens their performance program from Ellington and Strayhorn to the larger Great American Songbook.

The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine (and beyond) for several decades. Performing will be David Clarke (guitar), Mickey Felder (piano), Mike Mitchell (trumpet), David Harris (reeds), Herb Maine (bass), Bill Manning (drums) and Barney Balch (trombone).

Admission will cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $7 for children 12-18, and free for children younger than 12 accompanied by a parent.

For more information, call 563-5513 or visit skidompha or mainejazz.net.

