DAMARISCOTTA — Spectrum Generations is offering an AARP Safe Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main St.

All participants who have had a clean driving record for the past three years must receive a discount on their car insurance, as mandated by state law. Check with your insurer. The class must be taken every three years to maintain this discount.

This class was developed by the AARP in 1979 as a driver refresher course especially designed to meet the needs of older drivers. It covers such issues as age-related physical changes, declining perceptual skills, local driving problems, and much more. The course is designed to remind the mature members of the community about the skills and techniques they may have once learned and of the changes that occur in ourselves, cars and the roads. Class participation is strongly encouraged so participants can share their experiences.

Class size is limited to the first 15 community members 50 and older who register. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

There is a half-hour break scheduled for participants to eat their own brown bag lunch or to eat at the nearby Subway.

To reserve a seat, call Spectrum Generations at 563-1363 ext 3.

