Jordan Rubin, owner of the popular Mr. Tuna sushi carts in Greater Portland, opened his first stationary location over the weekend at the Public Market House, 28 Monument Way in Portland.
Rubin’s food won accolades from Bon Appetit over the summer, when Portland was named the food magazine’s Restaurant City of the Year.
Mr. Tuna will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Rubin will continue to operate a few mobile sushi carts.
