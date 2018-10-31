Members and supporters of the Readfield Union Meeting House celebrated the end of a successful season on Sept. 15 with a wine and cheese reception at the building. “This past year saw significant steps forward in the restoration of the meeting house and it gives us the impetus to continue moving forward,” said President John M. Perry, according to a news release from the Readfield Union Meeting House.

The total cost of the work now completed has been more than $300,000. “Grant funding has provided about a third of this sum, but the remainder was given by our many generous donors, including $5,000 approved by the voters of Readfield at Town Meeting,” said Vice President Marius B. Peladeau, according to the release.

“Much of the work is in hidden areas of the building, so it is not easy to see,” said Building Committee Chairman Jim Tukey, according to the release. “From removing insulation and bat guano in the attic, replacing all the timbers under the floor, installing a new electrical system, and new plumbing, many of the vital parts of the meeting house have been upgraded. This year’s work gets us ready to make this a better public space, and will improve our ability to do further work throughout the structure.”

Perry and Peladeau joined in thanking supporters at the recent members’ reception, particularly noting the generous support of Jack Smart, of Hallowell, and the late Anita Smart, who have contributed more than $10,000 in the past decade. In 2017 they pledged $50,000 if it could be matched by donations other sources. This was done and so the total of $100,000 went a long way to making the ongoing restoration possible this year.

For more information, contact Peladeau at 685-4537 or [email protected].

