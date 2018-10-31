Sing That Thing!, WGBH’s televised choral competition, is recruiting singers for a fifth season. Singing groups of all genres and ages from across New England are invited to submit an audition video to be considered for the upcoming season, according to a news release from Boston public media producer WGBH.

Registration is open to high school, college and adult singing groups from towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Groups have until Dec. 3 to submit their videos.

“The joy and harmony of group singing is a unifier in our community, not just across musical genres but across cultures as well. Sing That Thing! was created to celebrate that warmth and diversity,” said co-executive producer Patricia Alvarado Nuñez, according to the release. “I encourage all New England singing groups to join our celebration, represent their communities and submit an audition video.”

In total, 18 groups will be chosen to compete: six adult groups, six college groups and six high school groups. Episodes are taped at WGBH Studios in Brighton in February 2019 and the show will premiere in April 2019. Seven new episodes will showcase performances representing the best of the New England singing community, from gospel to jazz to a cappella. Expert coaches Jared Bowen, Anthony Trecek-King and Annette Philip will guide the groups, offering constructive suggestions throughout the season and will ultimately decide which groups will be named the winners in each division, according to the release.

The competition is produced by Boston public media producer WGBH in collaboration with Emerson College and with WGBY (Springfield, Massachusetts), Maine Public, New Hampshire Public Television, Vermont PBS and CPTV — Connecticut Public Television.

To register, visit singthatthing.wgbh.org/register.

Share

< Previous

Next >