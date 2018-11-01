Eight men charged in a Lewiston-Auburn-based medical marijuana-growing operation that was busted by federal agents in February have now entered not guilty pleas in U.S District Court.

Police said the men cultivated marijuana at numerous warehouses in Androscoggin County and distributed marijuana to people who were not participants in Maine’s medical marijuana program, including out-of-state customers.

On Oct. 5, 14 suspects were charged in a sweeping indictment.

Brian Bilodeau, 33, of Auburn, and his company, Brian Bilodeau LLC, pleaded not guilty Monday in Portland to nine charges stemming from the busts.

Bilodeau was charged in an October indictment with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy and three counts of illegal monetary transactions.

Bilodeau was released on a $140,000 secured bond and ordered to surrender his passport. He was ordered not to leave the state and not possess narcotics or other controlled substances, including legally prescribed medical marijuana.

Agents searched Bilodeau’s home on Feb. 27 and seized 183 pounds of marijuana, butane hash oil, a loaded .380-caliber pistol, a loaded 9mm pistol, an unloaded .45-caliber pistol and an unloaded .22-caliber rifle.

The marijuana, hash oil and one gun were found in an 8-by-10 concrete room, secured by a metal vault door, in the basement of Bilodeau’s house, according to an affidavit filed by a federal drug agent. Two guns were found in the master bedroom, one on top of a nightstand and loaded. The rifle was found in another bedroom.

Agents also seized a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, valued at $190,000, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R, valued at $60,000.

Daniel Poland, Brandon Knutson, Timothy Veilleux, Caleb Laberge, Richard “Stitch” Daniels, Steven Gallucci and Chalres Caliri each pleaded not guilty to charges on Oct. 25 in Portland.

Poland, 32, of Auburn, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts, including conspiracy to distribute marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (a controlled substance used to treat anxiety), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, money laundering, destruction or removal of property to prevent search or seizure and two counts of illegal monetary transactions.

Poland’s unsecured bond was set at $50,000.

During a Feb. 27 search of the office of TY Construction, Poland’s company, agents seized pills believed to be ecstasy in a small credenza between two bookshelves. Agents also found pills, including what is believed to be Alprazolam, in two bags concealed behind a desk in the office.

Agents found a key in a baseball glove that opened an office safe containing $140,000 in cash. Another $16,370 in cash was found elsewhere in the office.

Knutson, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. His appearance bond was set at $10,000. He was ordered not to possess firearms or unlawful narcotics or other controlled substances, including marijuana.

Timothy Veilleux, 52, of Auburn, pleaded not guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and three counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises. Veilleux allegedly distributed marijuana through a his property at 1830 St. Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

Veilleux’s unsecured bond was set at $50,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. Veilleux cannot possess a firearm under his bond restrictions.

Laberge, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and posted a $10,000 unsecured bond. Laberge is prevented from possessing a firearm or narcotics or other controlled substances, including legally prescribed medical marijuana.

Richard “Stitch” Daniels, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to seven charges: conspiracy to distribute marijuana, three counts of distribution of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and distribution of LSD. In a Feb. 27 court appearance, Daniels was ordered held without bail.

Steven Gallucci, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Charles Caliri, 70, of Woodstock, Vermont, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

