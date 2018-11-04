IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:15 p.m., a caller from Hollin Waite Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., trees were reported down on Hartland Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on East Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 5:03 p.m., trees were reported down on Pease Road.

5:39 p.m., wires were reported down on Hill Road.

Sunday at 4:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 1 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mountainside Road.

8:30 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Campbell Field Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:44 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:26 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.

10:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Goodale Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:05 p.m., trees were reported down on Peltoma Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash was reported on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Highland Park.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:40 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported at Clover Mill and Russells Mills roads.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Lakewood Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairfield Street.

At midnight, a traffic hazard was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ell Hill Road.

5:04 p.m., trees were reported down on St. Albans Road.

5:13 p.m., trees were reported down on Badgerboro Road.

5:15 p.m., trees were reported down on Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:28 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported a scam.

4:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

4:59 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Bates Street.

5:02 p.m., trees were reported down on Hartland Avenue.

5:06 p.m., trees were reported down on Hunnewell Avenue.

7:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

IN RIPLEY, Saturday, trees were reported down on Page Hill Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 5:15 p.m., trees were reported down on Dexter Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 6:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:06 p.m., trees were reported down on Middle Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 7:41 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on North Main Street.

IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 4:28 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Park Street.

9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

12:39 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Kelsey Street.

1:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Highwood Street.

3:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

6:54 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:12 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN WELD, Sunday at 5:30 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on West Side Road.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Annabassacook Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.

5:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Halifax Street.

5:53 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Reynolds Road.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:30 a.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise and violating condition of release.

4:33 p.m., Scott Allen Guest, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 2:41 a.m., Gabriel P. Piquette, 20, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Summons

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:22 a.m., Peter Anthony Genica, 26, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

