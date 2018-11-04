IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:15 p.m., a caller from Hollin Waite Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., trees were reported down on Hartland Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 4:22 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on East Benton Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 5:03 p.m., trees were reported down on Pease Road.
5:39 p.m., wires were reported down on Hill Road.
Sunday at 4:19 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 1 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mountainside Road.
8:30 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Campbell Field Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:44 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:26 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.
10:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Goodale Road.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:05 p.m., trees were reported down on Peltoma Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 7:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash was reported on New Portland Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Highland Park.
Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:40 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported at Clover Mill and Russells Mills roads.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Athens Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Lakewood Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Fairfield Street.
At midnight, a traffic hazard was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ell Hill Road.
5:04 p.m., trees were reported down on St. Albans Road.
5:13 p.m., trees were reported down on Badgerboro Road.
5:15 p.m., trees were reported down on Raymond Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:28 p.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported a scam.
4:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.
4:59 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Bates Street.
5:02 p.m., trees were reported down on Hartland Avenue.
5:06 p.m., trees were reported down on Hunnewell Avenue.
7:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
IN RIPLEY, Saturday, trees were reported down on Page Hill Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 5:15 p.m., trees were reported down on Dexter Road.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 6:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pond Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:06 p.m., trees were reported down on Middle Road.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 7:41 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on North Main Street.
IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 4:28 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on U.S. Route 201.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Park Street.
9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
11:14 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
12:39 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Kelsey Street.
1:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Highwood Street.
3:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Central Avenue.
6:39 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
6:54 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
11:12 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.
IN WELD, Sunday at 5:30 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on West Side Road.
IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Annabassacook Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.
5:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Halifax Street.
5:53 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Reynolds Road.
Arrests
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:30 a.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise and violating condition of release.
4:33 p.m., Scott Allen Guest, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 2:41 a.m., Gabriel P. Piquette, 20, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
Summons
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:22 a.m., Peter Anthony Genica, 26, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.
