Deputy warden Kim Ward points voters to an open booth around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley in Gardiner. There were long lines just after the doors opened.
Staff photo by Joe Phelan
The Democrat says she will expand Medicaid as soon as possible after she takes office in January and becomes the first woman to serve as governor in Maine's 198-year history.
The governor-elect arrived to find more than 100 people waiting to celebrate her Tuesday election victory.
With 85 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbent District Attorney Maeghan Maloney holds the lead over challenger Kevin Sullivan.
All three races were decided by fewer than 20 votes.
Four of five board candidates elected Tuesday were endorsed by a group that sought to have Julie Kukenberger fired, and one of the new board's first duties will be to review her contract.
While not abandoning the push for subsidized home care, the Maine People's Alliance has launched a new effort to mandate sick leave for all Maine workers.
Republican Catherine Weeks, who lost the Ward 1 race to Democrat Michael Morris by four votes, said she has submitted a formal request for a recount.
In both races, Republican candidates brought strong challenges.
The second and third choices of voters who picked the independent candidates will detemine whether U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin returns to Washington or Jared Golden replaces him there.
Voters overwhelmingly supported the bond question in Tuesday's election. The town also re-elected two incumbents to serve on the Town Council.
The project, which voters approved 2,031-1,195, will be funded entirely by the Atlantic Salmon Federation and includes new lawn space in Walton's Mill Pond Park.
Collins congratulated Janet Mills on her gubernatorial victory, and she said the national election outcome provides a chance for members of both parties to work together.
Town cracks down on 'junky yards', implements rules for recreational area around demolished dam
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
Politics
Nation & World
Local & State
Nation & World
Local & State
Here at
MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our
Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.