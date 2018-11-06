Mills says health care and opioid crisis will be top priorities The Democrat says she will expand Medicaid as soon as possible after she takes office in January and becomes the first woman to serve as governor in Maine's 198-year history.

Farmington residents greet Mills in her hometown The governor-elect arrived to find more than 100 people waiting to celebrate her Tuesday election victory.

Maloney leads DA race in Kennebec County With 85 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbent District Attorney Maeghan Maloney holds the lead over challenger Kevin Sullivan.

Scarborough superintendent’s job on the line after elections stack school board with her critics Four of five board candidates elected Tuesday were endorsed by a group that sought to have Julie Kukenberger fired, and one of the new board's first duties will be to review her contract.

Backers of failed Question 1 now turn toward paid sick leave While not abandoning the push for subsidized home care, the Maine People's Alliance has launched a new effort to mandate sick leave for all Maine workers.

Waterville Ward 1 recount underway; bag ban could be challenged Republican Catherine Weeks, who lost the Ward 1 race to Democrat Michael Morris by four votes, said she has submitted a formal request for a recount.

Poliquin’s tiny 2nd District lead not enough to claim victory The second and third choices of voters who picked the independent candidates will detemine whether U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin returns to Washington or Jared Golden replaces him there.

Oakland to move forward with $2.6 million fire station project Voters overwhelmingly supported the bond question in Tuesday's election. The town also re-elected two incumbents to serve on the Town Council.

Farmington voters OK $1.2 million dam removal project The project, which voters approved 2,031-1,195, will be funded entirely by the Atlantic Salmon Federation and includes new lawn space in Walton's Mill Pond Park.

Sen. Susan Collins: ‘I look at this as an opportunity’ Collins congratulated Janet Mills on her gubernatorial victory, and she said the national election outcome provides a chance for members of both parties to work together.