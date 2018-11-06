THORNDIKE — The Clifford Performing Arts Center of Mount View High School recently received a FUTURE RSU 3 award for $7,678 to purchase a digital stage lighting console and to repair critical color lighting panels, according to a release from Frank Bridge, middle and high school librarian.

This award makes it possible for the center to offer a 300-seat theater venue that has state-of-the-art stage lighting capabilities for student performances as well as for professional music, drama, dance or educational productions. The new lighting console and color light panels will be fully operational before the holiday season.

FUTURE RSU 3 is the driving force behind the funding that built the center and outfitted it with stage lighting and audio/visual equipment. Because of the fundraising efforts of its members, donations from citizens, corporate gifts from MBNA, UNITEL and others, the organization raised more than $565,000 to bring this facility to life, according to the release.

The present award extends its commitment to the students and community. It comes at a critical time when the center hopes to bring a wider variety of cultural offerings to the whole community.

