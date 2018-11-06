MADISON — The annual Free Meals for Veterans will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Daystar Chapel, 574 Lakewood Road. The chapel invites all veterans, active military and reserves from all branches of the military, along with their spouses to dinner.

There will be door prizes and gifts for veterans and active military who attended.

For more information, call 399-3334.

