MADISON — The annual Free Meals for Veterans will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Daystar Chapel, 574 Lakewood Road. The chapel invites all veterans, active military and reserves from all branches of the military, along with their spouses to dinner.
There will be door prizes and gifts for veterans and active military who attended.
For more information, call 399-3334.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
White House suspends CNN's Acosta after Trump confrontation
-
Nation & World
Trump ‘in no rush’ to reconnect with North Korea negotiators
-
Local & State
Two crashes snarl afternoon commute on I-295 in Brunswick
-
Nation & World
Amid alleged abuse, Guam’s Catholic church files for bankruptcy
-
Local & State
Hunter finds body near where Blue Hill woman disappeared