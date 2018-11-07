Waterville High School Drama club will perform “Grease Lightning,” under the direction of choreographer Scott Stevens, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov 15-17, at Waterville Senior High School’s Trask Auditorium at One Brooklyn Ave.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors 60 and older.
To purchase ticket in advacne, call Paula Pooler at 873-4281.
