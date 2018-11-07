Waterville High School Drama club will perform “Grease Lightning,” under the direction of choreographer Scott Stevens, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov 15-17, at Waterville Senior High School’s Trask Auditorium at One Brooklyn Ave.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors 60 and older.

Waterville High School Drama students with choreographer Scott Stevens practice the song and dance "Grease Lightning." Front from left are Angieh Davila, Stevens, Elwin Moss and Tait Blethen. In back, from left, are Hannah Hall, Kolby Lovett, David Barre (behind Stevens), Blaine Bickford, Owen Evens and Vincent Palmer. Photo courtesy of Waterville High School Drama Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

To purchase ticket in advacne, call Paula Pooler at 873-4281.

