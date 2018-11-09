Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Daniel Townsend and Glenn Angel, Fred Letourneau and David Lock, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, and Janet Arey and Ron Cote.

Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Tony Frates and Nancy Lenfest, and Rona Backstrom and Janet Arey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed second, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison tied with Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne for third place.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center in Hallowell announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit, Jane Gilbert placed second and Maureen Brochu placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin tied with Pat Nutt and Dennis Perkins for second place, Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed third, and Louie Violette and Frances Roy tied with Dick Quinlan and Carmen Landry for fourth place.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

