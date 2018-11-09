FARMINGTON — A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Mount Blue High School food court, 139 Seamon Road.

The event is sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley.

Reservations are required for delivery and takeouts by Monday, Nov. 19.

Those who plan to eat in the food court also should call in advance.

For a reservation, call Gerry Gilman at 649-5449 or Nancy Gilman at 491-4287.

