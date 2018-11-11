IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:12 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

2:41 p.m., a caller from Crossing Way reported a dog bite.

8:13 p.m., a Mount Vernon Avenue caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

Sunday at 1:36 a.m., recovered property was brought to the police station on Union Street.

4:55 a.m., a power line was reported down on South Belfast Avenue.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, 8:47 p.m., Cody E. Davis, 24, of Windsor, was charged with operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle accident on Lamson Road.

