I read an article in USA Today that reported fearful citizens have bought guns. That’s a sad statement for our society, but unfortunately it’s a reality.
On the other hand the article was about these citizens who are opposed to our Second Amendment rights but felt a need for firearms for themselves. It’s rather ironic isn’t it? Who’s supposed turn in their firearms first? Those who support the Second Amendment or those who don’t?
John Hopkins
Manchester
-
Editorials
Our View: With pre-K programs, it's the results that matter
-
Opinion
Today's editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Paradis a hero in space program
-
Columnists
Greg Kesich: Everyone has a story. We want to hear yours
-
Letters to the Editor
GOP wrong to attack election officials