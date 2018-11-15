I read an article in USA Today that reported fearful citizens have bought guns. That’s a sad statement for our society, but unfortunately it’s a reality.

On the other hand the article was about these citizens who are opposed to our Second Amendment rights but felt a need for firearms for themselves. It’s rather ironic isn’t it? Who’s supposed turn in their firearms first? Those who support the Second Amendment or those who don’t?

