The Jefferson Historical Society’s 2019 Historical Photos calendar is available to purchase.
The calendar includes more than 40 fully-captioned vintage photos. Locations and businesses shown include: the Meserve Mill, Bunker Hill Church, John Ames Store, the Old Bandstand, casket shop, Peaslee’s Pedimont Kennels, Meserve House, L. S. Sylvester Store, Boyntons Mill, Jackson’s Cider Mill, Corner School and Wavus Camps.
Members of two dozen local families also are pictured. In addition, the calendar lists information related to the local businesses which supported the project as well as current important telephone numbers for Jefferson.
The calendar project is the historical society’s biggest fundraiser and helps to meet the financial needs of the Old Town House and its operation as well as safe storage of the collection.
Calendars cost $10. Local pickup is available or through the U.S. Postal Service for an additional $1.70 or $2.30 for two calendars.
For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.
