WATERVILLE — The Humane Society Waterville Area is looking for three special homes to take in a handful of cats rescued from inhumane living conditions last month that are now subject to special adoption procedures.

The five cats that are up for adoption — Felicity, Boone, Felix, Emmeline and Flick — are among twelve cats total that were found locked in a storage unit in Unity on Oct. 5. Authorities determined the cats had been abandoned for 17 days — nearly three weeks — and survived locked in dog crates with no food, water or cat litter.

“It was inhumane conditions,” said Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Merl Reed. “There was no food, no water. It wasn’t a pretty sight.”

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the situation after a passerby heard the cats crying and notified the owner of the storage facility, who cut open the lock and called the local animal control officer.

Anna Elander, 66, was the owner of the cats and has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class C felony, Reed said. He said Elander was “not homeless, but had been staying in a motel and moving around a lot.”

She initially told police someone else was supposed to be caring for the cats, but later admitted she knew about the conditions for days but had done nothing, Reed said.

Three of the cats were deceased when authorities arrived and one passed away shortly after arriving at the humane society. A fifth cat was humanely euthanized due to fluid in his lungs, according to a news release from the shelter.

The remaining cats were bathed, closely monitored and treated for potential illnesses and severe malnourishment. A little over one month later, humane society Executive Director Lisa Oakes said they’re ready for adoption, though the process will be more rigorous than normal.

Oakes herself has already adopted two of the cats — a 6-year-old male named Bennett and an eight-year-old female named Dorthea.

The shelter is seeking to adopt out the remaining five cats in two pairs of two and one cat, Flick, on his own. The pairs are Felicity and Boone, and Felix and Emmeline.

Felix, a nine-month-old black and white male, is Emmeline’s kitten, and Oakes said the shelter wants to keep them together. She is a 6-year-old black female.

“He has a lot of energy and she’s a little shy,” Oakes said. “He kind of checks on her when they’re roaming around. He’ll go play then come back and snuggle with her.”

Felicity is a three-year-old female Siamese who is missing her right eye. Oakes said the shelter isn’t sure what happened to her, but they believe she may have been born with a deformity and will need to see a veterinarian though she is functioning just fine right now.

Boone is a 6-year-old orange and white male that Oakes said is outgoing and friendly.

“They’ve been together almost the entire time they’ve been here, so they’re also bonded,” she said of Boone and Felicity.

Flick, the only cat available for adoption alone, is a four-year-old gray and white male described by Oakes as dominant, very talkative and independent.

Applicants will have to provide a letter explaining why they would like to adopt and submit three personal references who will be contacted. They are also being asked to pay slightly higher than normal adoption fees, which Oakes said is a way of ensuring the cats are cared for and go to good homes.

The adoption fees for the pairs are $300 and the fee for Flick is $150.

The new families will also be asked to provide updates to the shelter every six months for the next two years.

“We want to make sure they continue to receive the exceptional care and attention we have shown them,” Oakes said.

The shelter, which announced in August it is in dire need of funding or it may be forced to close, is also starting a campaign to raise $17,000 to pay for the medical care for the cats and raise awareness around animal abuse.

“That’s why we’re here,” Oakes said. “We want to tell people, ‘Please help us so we can do this kind of work.’ We hope this never happens again, but we do need to defray the cost. It’s not cheap.”

She said the case is one of the more severe cases of animal abuse or neglect the shelter has seen in some time.

“We see difficult things all the time, but a lot of the time it’s one cat neglected or treated badly,” she said. “Fortunately we don’t see this level of neglect and abuse very often at this shelter, but we do see it.”

