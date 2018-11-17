A Sabattus man was injured Saturday morning in a hunting-related shooting incident in Topsham.

Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said Joshua Stark, 25, received a gunshot wound to the hip about 7:30 a.m.

Stark was walking along a power line with three others off Cathance Road to begin hunting when his girlfriend, Sasha Leslie, 21, of Sabattus, slipped and fell on ice, discharging her shotgun, MacDonald said.

Leslie was walking behind Stark along with two men in their 20s. MacDonald said no one else was hurt.

Stark was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

He is expected to survive, MacDonald said.

Game wardens continue to investigate the incident.

