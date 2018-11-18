Polls show that as many as 87 percent of American’s want more restrictions on who can buy guns, yet the Republican Congress during the last term actually passed legislation making it easier for people with mental illness to buy guns.
The slaughter of citizens will continue until the NRA is labeled a terrorist organization for fomenting the ongoing slaughter, or until Congress is sued as an accessory to murder for not doing anything to restrict access to the weapons of mass killing.
Steve Kahl
Waterville
