WEST GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Andrew Fellows.

Juniors — High honors: Hunter Doyle and Ashlyn Fleming.

Honors: Ethan Fleming.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Victoria Inglis.

Honors: Elijah Libby.

Freshmen — High honors: Braeden Caissie and Logan Dancer.

Grade 8 — High honors: Logan Fleming and Colby Swett.

Grade 7 — Honors: Amon Caissie and Emma Libby.

Grade 6 — High honors: Landon Morrison.

Honors: Callie Dumias.

