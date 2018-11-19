WEST GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — Highest honors: Andrew Fellows.
Juniors — High honors: Hunter Doyle and Ashlyn Fleming.
Honors: Ethan Fleming.
Sophomores — Highest honors: Victoria Inglis.
Honors: Elijah Libby.
Freshmen — High honors: Braeden Caissie and Logan Dancer.
Grade 8 — High honors: Logan Fleming and Colby Swett.
Grade 7 — Honors: Amon Caissie and Emma Libby.
Grade 6 — High honors: Landon Morrison.
Honors: Callie Dumias.
