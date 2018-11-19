WATERVILLE —Dances, food, music and a fashion show will be on display at Thomas College’s International Club’s Harvest Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the college at 180 West River Road.

Students from the club will host the free annual event in the Summit Room.

The goal of the event is to showcase the diversity on campus and in the community. There will be poetry, music, dance, food from different countries, and a fashion show.

“This event brings faculty, staff, students and the outside community together,” said Alisha Baral, current student from Nepal and International Club President, according to a news release from the college. “Our main aim is to appreciate and recognize the variety of individuals and their culture through the festival.”

For more information, visit thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley Young at [email protected] or 859-1313.

