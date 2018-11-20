The annual Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket drive kicked off Oct. 25 during the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. Money is being raised to provide a holiday meal basket to Franklin County families in need this December.

The Chamber is collecting monetary and food donations to provide as many meals as possible. Last year more than 200 families received baskets because of the support of area businesses, individuals and volunteers. This year’s goal is to provide more than 200 holiday meals. Donation forms are available at the chamber office at 615 Wilton Road in Farmington or online at franklincountymaine.org. Donations of non-perishable food will be accepted at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Donations will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

Applications for holiday food baskets are available at the chamber office or online at franklincountymaine.org. The application deadline is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. All applications will be reviewed by the food basket committee and granted based on eligibility and availability. If the applicant is granted a basket they will be contacted and baskets will be available for pick up by individual recipients between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce office.

For more information, call 778-4215 or email [email protected].

