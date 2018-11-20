Healthy Communities of the Capitol Area worked with students from the Maine Arts Academy in Sidney to create informational videos about substance abuse prevention. Students worked throughout the last school year learning how to convey positive messages to peers about resisting smoking and drug use.
This fall the students worked with HCCA to create short movies conveying this positive message. Maine Arts Academy students wrote the script and acted in the videos. The productions will be used in high school programs throughout the capital area.
