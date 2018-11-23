The Augusta Area Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road, North Augusta.

Andrey Antov, PhD, of Jackson Labs, will be the featured speaker for the monthly meeting in the Prescott Room. The joint effort by Jackson Labs and the HACCC is moving from compiling a database of forms of cancer, including DNA comparisons, and determining best treatments to doing trials of focused treatment using that info. Antov may share results from test cases. Jackson Labs is sharing DNA and genomic knowledge with the entire Maine medical profession.

The free talk is open to the public, and will be followed by refreshments.

For more information, contact Nelson Leavitt at 441-5374.

