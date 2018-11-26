The death of a 49-year-old man inside a northern Maine apartment is being investigated as a homicide, state police said late Monday.

Daren Charette died from a single gunshot wound, Lt. Troy Gardner, head of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit in northern Maine, said in a written statement.

“Based on the information we have at this point, we believe that no more than one other person was involved in the shooting. We have talked to that person. We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” Gardner said in the statement. “This is still an active investigation and we will continue to investigate this shooting in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office.”

Gardner did not identify the person who was involved in the shooting and said no decision has yet been made about criminal charges.

Fort Kent police responding to a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday found Charette’s body inside an apartment at 485 West Main St. Police say Charette lived in the building, but it was not clear if the body was found in his own apartment.

State police detectives spent Sunday afternoon and evening in the Aroostook County town investigating the death and conducting interviews. Charette’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

