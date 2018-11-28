Monmouth Community Players will hold auditions for its first ever kids’ show, “The Great American Talent Show.” Auditions will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth, according to a news release from the theater group.

The shows are scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24. The show is free to the students who audition, and there are 12 roles available for students in grades 3-8. This first production is being licensed through Pioneer Drama.

From renowned playwright Joseph Robinette, here’s a great parody of American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and all TV talent shows. It’s the final night of the yearlong TV talent show to end all talent shows. The finalists anxiously await their final shot at fame and fortune. Three self-important judges — including the token brutally honest Brit character — cajole or praise each contestant in hilarious ways. Who will win the tournament of champions? Will it be the girl who sings a ludicrous “heartbreak” song? An eager comedian with laughably old jokes? Perhaps the kazoo-playing one-man band?

The laughs are big even if the talent is small when you add in an impressionist who does everyone from Porky Pig to Gollum, a makeover artist, a model and a genius who answers trick questions. Staging is simple and everyone gets their moment in the spotlight. On top of that, there’s flexibility in the number of finalists, and the cast can be almost all male or all female or any combination in between. In other words, this show is a real winner.

MCP Kids is open to children in the Monmouth schools as well as the surrounding areas. Headed up by local thespian and MCP Board Member Danny Gay, the youth of the area will work to develop their stage presence through children’s shows throughout the season. It is also a great opportunity for teens to learn the tricks of the trade — directing, light design and operation, stage management and more.

For more information, email Danny Gay at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >