Eric Brown, interim president of the University of Maine at Farmington, will speak on “Sins of Omission: Adapting Paradise Lost for the Cinema” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, in the North Dining Hall at UMF, 111 South St., in Farmington.

The free talk is an overview of the influence of Milton on film-making. Brown served as script consultant for a Hollywood-backed production of “Paradise Lost,” with Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper starring as Satan. Yet Legendary Pictures suspended the film just two weeks before the start of production in Sydney, Australia. Brown sees that experience as part of a long and perplexing story of Milton on film.

Eric Brown Photo courtesy of The Shiretown Bookers Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Brown has also served as provost, honors director and professor of English. He has been a visiting professor at Harvard University and the Université du Maine in Le Mans, France. He spent a year as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Bergen, Norway. He has published extensively on such writers as Shakespeare, Milton, Spenser, Sidney, Donne and Marlowe. He is editor of Insect Poetics, an interdisciplinary collection that theorizes insects in a variety of texts and contexts, and coeditor of the volume Shakespeare in Performance.

This is the second in a series of lectures this year on the collections of members of The Shiretown Bookers, the Community Friends of Mantor Library. For more information, visit shiretownbookers.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >