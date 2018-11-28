NORTH ANSON — Carrabec Community School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grades 6-8 — All A’s: Luke Carey, Kolby Carpenter, Twyla Carpenter, Jayden Cates, Devyn DeLeonardis, Cooper Dellarma, Laci Dickey, Trevor Donahue, Brooke Dube, Brian Evans, Courtney Grunder, Brookelyn Lehto, Robert Lindblom, Madylynn Masters, Haley McFadyen, Caitlyn Oliver, Desmond Robinson, Levi Small and Hailey Wyman.
A’s & B’s: Shelby Aresenault, Jessica Benedict, Sage Bertone, Alex Briggs, Zebadiah Burnham, Mason Courtney, Cameron Davis, Mackenzie Dodge, Isaac Flood-Wildes, Chase Frappier, Nicholas Gower, Joseph Grondin, Cheyenne Grover, Lyndsey Grover, Tyler Hansen, Nedan Harbison, Nevaeh Holmes, Kobi Jennings, Lindsay Hamilton, Zachary Hemond, Kaitlyn Junkins, George Ladd, William Lawrence, Summer Lindblom, Gabriella Manzer, Lilly Masters, Dillon Nelson, Abigail Parent, Pariss Patterson, Conner Peabody, Machaon Pierce, Allison Pinkham, Seth Price, Alyssa Schinzel, Isabelle Slate, Brooks Sousa, Hunter Sousa, Ciarrah Whittemore, Faith Willette, Josiah Wyman and Jayda Young.
Grades 3-5 —All A’s: Bradley Allen, Chandler Atwood, Wyatt Bates, Bailey Brooks, Ivan Chapman, Rylie Deuble, Jacobi Gross, Landyn Nichols, Gabriel Phillips, Sesha Rothert, Austin Sales and Ava Welch.
A’s & B’s: Brooke Allen, Drayden Atwood, Wesley Barton, Jackamo Benner, Summer Bloomfield, Brayden Brewster, Mary Brewster, Kody Burleigh, Liliana Caldwell, Ava Chadwick, Eleanor Dahms, Cayden Estes, Savanna Goodale, Nicholas Greene, Abigail Grondin, Patricia Hale, Harlow Jones, Alecxander Leeman, Noah Lightbody, Jaysen Longley, Kayden Longley, Samantha Marco, Hayden Melvin, Erickson Nichols, Stephone Ross, Gracelyn Rowe, Kylie Small, Michael Steuber, Parker Swihart and Pete Vicneire.
