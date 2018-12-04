The New England Clean Energy Connect project will lower wholesale electric costs $40 million a year for 20 years. Do the math — that is a lot of savings, which is why the companies selling electricity in the wholesale market are fighting the project.

Retirees like myself pay close attention to electric costs. Maine has the oldest population in the United States, so this matters to a lot of people. We retirees also have grandchildren, many of whom like mine have had to move out of state for good jobs and want to return.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Maine’s economy stands to benefit from new jobs the NECEC will deliver — 3,500 in the peak year — as well as cleaner air. But we shouldn’t overlook savings. Lower energy costs will really help Maine.

Walter Anderson

North Yarmouth

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.