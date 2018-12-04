Tyler Goucher’s sentence will not bring back a lost loved one (“Wayne man to serve 59 months in prison for fatal drunken driving crash,” Nov. 30). But in order for it to be helpful to Tyler and the community, it is important for him to receive a serious alcohol abuse program, a series of classes on why people should not be drinking and driving.

He also needs to meet with people who have lost loved ones to drunken drivers. Having to listen to their stories will help him realize the hurt and harm he has caused others. And he should have have a way to earn money back to pay the lawyers and court cases during the next 59 months.

It seems we just think of locking the person up, but being locked up with other criminals can turn him into a worse creature instead of rehabilitating him to come back into the community as a productive member of society.

Joy Emmons

Belgrade

